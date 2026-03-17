ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.55. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $9.5150, with a volume of 23,646 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThyssenKrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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ThyssenKrupp Trading Up 6.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 1.83%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion.

About ThyssenKrupp

(Get Free Report)

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

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