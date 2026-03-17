Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.85, but opened at $30.4199. Chugai Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 21,325 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHGCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smbc Nikko Sec. raised shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.47%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

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Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines. The company develops both biologics and small-molecule therapies, with particular emphasis on oncology and immunology as well as treatments for bone and metabolic disorders. Chugai’s activities span the full drug lifecycle from early research and clinical development through regulatory approval, manufacturing and post-marketing support.

Chugai is known for its research-driven approach and its work on monoclonal antibodies and other biologic therapeutics.

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