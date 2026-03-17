Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.20. Harbour Energy shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 8,409 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Harbour Energy Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

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