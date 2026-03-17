Orchid Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $17.43 million and $2.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004450 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,214,634.42799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.01743566 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $1,986,144.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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