Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.28. 108,619,728 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 100,212,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Glj Research set a $17.00 target price on Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ondas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

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Ondas Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

In other Ondas news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $4,612,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,461,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,188,786.05. The trade was a 24.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $281,537.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 175,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,981.88. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,605 shares of company stock worth $5,385,865. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ondas by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ondas by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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