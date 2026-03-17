Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.75 and last traded at $155.08. 36,681,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 51,270,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.72.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.05.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.90 billion, a PE ratio of 246.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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