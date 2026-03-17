Short Interest in Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO) Increases By 16.2%

Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 317,120 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 12th total of 272,991 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Murano Global BV

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Murano Global BV stock. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Clear Street Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Murano Global BV at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Murano Global BV Stock Down 6.7%

MRNO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 75,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,930. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Murano Global BV has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Murano Global BV to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Murano Global BV in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Murano Global BV currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Murano Global BV

About Murano Global BV

(Get Free Report)

Murano Global BV is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands. Its sole purpose is to identify and complete a business combination through a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar transaction. The company is listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker MRNO and was formed to leverage public capital markets expertise in sourcing and structuring deals.

Sponsored by Murano Partners and its affiliates, Murano Global BV raised capital through its initial public offering in 2021.

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