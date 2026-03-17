Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden Sells 1,658 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $21,603.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 368,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,949.21. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, January 22nd, Larry Madden sold 4,224 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $55,292.16.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Larry Madden sold 13,477 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $157,680.90.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSP remained flat at $11.75 on Tuesday. 358,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,104. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $733.55 million, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

DSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $14.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

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Viant Technology Company Profile

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Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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