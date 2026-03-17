Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden Sells 1,658 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $21,603.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 368,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,949.21. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 22nd, Larry Madden sold 4,224 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $55,292.16.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Larry Madden sold 13,477 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $157,680.90.
Viant Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ DSP remained flat at $11.75 on Tuesday. 358,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,104. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $733.55 million, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of Viant Technology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $14.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DSP
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.
Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.
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