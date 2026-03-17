Michael Garthwaite Sells 1,550 Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP Michael Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $51,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,886.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1%

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,722,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,277,696. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68.

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Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,839,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,056,000 after buying an additional 98,288 shares in the last quarter. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 83,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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