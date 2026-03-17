Insider Selling: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells 413 Shares of Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Ellen Siminoff sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $86,465.68. Following the sale, the director owned 2,143 shares in the company, valued at $448,658.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.5%
TTWO traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $206.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,201. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.56 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,868,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,914,000 after acquiring an additional 166,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,402,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,362,000 after purchasing an additional 390,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,490,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,711,000 after buying an additional 515,484 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $731,047,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
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Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.
Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.
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