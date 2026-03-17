CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Director James Mulay Sells 1,964 Shares

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) Director James Mulay sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $124,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Mulay also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, January 9th, James Mulay sold 11,145 shares of CG Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $584,778.15.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CG Oncology stock traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $68.64. 1,616,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,361. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.17. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CG Oncology

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CG Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 15.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CG Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CGON. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CG Oncology from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CG Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CG Oncology

CG Oncology Company Profile

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CG Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

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