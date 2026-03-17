OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) CEO Sells $336,978.75 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) CEO David Bailey sold 19,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $336,978.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,845. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of KIDS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. 197,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,452. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $435.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.07. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.27 million. Analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KIDS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on OrthoPediatrics
About OrthoPediatrics
OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.
The company’s product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.
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