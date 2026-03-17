Mode (MODE) Price Reaches $0.0002

Mode (MODE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Mode token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mode has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Mode has a total market capitalization of $470.16 thousand and $73.33 thousand worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mode

Mode launched on May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork. Mode’s official website is www.mode.network.

Buying and Selling Mode

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.00018663 USD and is up 12.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $85,008.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mode using one of the exchanges listed above.

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