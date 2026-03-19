Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $2,064,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 370,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,542,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,236,000 after buying an additional 333,093 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 77,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 32,802 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,737,000 after acquiring an additional 245,527 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 47,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $3,164,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,082.36. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,800,849.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,254.72. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 379,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,170,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

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