Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $92.67 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $92,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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