Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $126,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 153.6% during the third quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 88.9% in the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3,694.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial set a $611.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.83.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $488.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $435.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.Mastercard’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic BVNK acquisition expands Mastercard’s on?chain capabilities and gives it direct stablecoin and fiat?to?crypto rails for cross?border and B2B payments — a core reason investors see long?term revenue upside from tokenized settlements. Read More.

Strategic BVNK acquisition expands Mastercard’s on?chain capabilities and gives it direct stablecoin and fiat?to?crypto rails for cross?border and B2B payments — a core reason investors see long?term revenue upside from tokenized settlements. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New J.P. Morgan Payments partnership launches a virtual card product in Europe — drives fee revenue in corporate payments and shows Mastercard extending traditional payment flows while integrating newer rails. Read More.

New J.P. Morgan Payments partnership launches a virtual card product in Europe — drives fee revenue in corporate payments and shows Mastercard extending traditional payment flows while integrating newer rails. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product innovation: Mastercard is building generative AI models to improve payment insights and fraud detection — a potential margin and competitiveness boost across its network services. Read More.

Product innovation: Mastercard is building generative AI models to improve payment insights and fraud detection — a potential margin and competitiveness boost across its network services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broader crypto connectivity: Mastercard added TRON to its network, expanding blockchain reach and interoperability for digital?asset partners. Read More.

Broader crypto connectivity: Mastercard added TRON to its network, expanding blockchain reach and interoperability for digital?asset partners. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context — multiple pieces note operational and adoption barriers for stablecoins (settlement plumbing, compliance, liquidity and standards), which temper near?term impact and timelines for BVNK’s contribution. Read More.

Industry context — multiple pieces note operational and adoption barriers for stablecoins (settlement plumbing, compliance, liquidity and standards), which temper near?term impact and timelines for BVNK’s contribution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and market skepticism: some coverage questions BVNK’s valuation, brand familiarity and whether the deal justifies the $1.8B price, contributing to short?term selling pressure. Read More.

Valuation and market skepticism: some coverage questions BVNK’s valuation, brand familiarity and whether the deal justifies the $1.8B price, contributing to short?term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal overhang remains — Mastercard can appeal a UK ruling on interchange fees, but ongoing antitrust litigation and heightened regulatory focus on crypto payments create execution and compliance risk. Read More.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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