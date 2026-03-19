McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Holdings Boosted by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $78,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $315.70 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $283.47 and a one year high of $341.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.53 and its 200-day moving average is $311.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.69.

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McDonald’s News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,657 shares of company stock valued at $23,722,204. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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