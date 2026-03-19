Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Keel Point LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 963,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $57,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 220,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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