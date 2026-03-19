The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $805.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $902.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $844.80. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total value of $43,439,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,758,150. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,138,031,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,282,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,767 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

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The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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