Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $339.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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