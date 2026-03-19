Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New industry data highlights TSMC’s dominance — the company is reported to hold roughly 72% of the global chip market and is positioned to benefit from record-high AI demand, supporting revenue visibility and long-term growth prospects. TSMC Claims 72% Of Global Chip Market As AI Demand Hits Record Highs
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators view the recent pullback as a buying opportunity after a roughly 13% correction, arguing TSM’s fundamentals and AI exposure make dips attractive for long-term investors. TSMC Stock Looks Like a Table-Pounding Gift After That 13% Correction
- Positive Sentiment: Options activity shows heavy call buying on TSM, signaling some investors are placing bullish bets on near-term upside or further recovery. This can provide short-term support for the stock. Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights trading strategies (e.g., selling puts) and income-focused approaches for capturing yield while targeting TSM at lower prices — useful tactical ideas but not company fundamentals. TSM Stock: Why Selling Puts Is The Win-Win Play
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage continues to debate valuation vs. growth: some outlets emphasize TSMC’s outperformance and AI tailwinds, while others flag rich multiples — this keeps sentiment mixed and can amplify volatility. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Share Performance And Valuation Debate
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: multiple pieces contrast TSMC with NVIDIA and other AI chip players, arguing NVIDIA offers faster growth and may be the better trade today — this comparison pressures sentiment and can divert capital away from TSM. NVDA vs. TSM: Which Semiconductor Powerhouse Offers More Upside?
- Negative Sentiment: Customer concentration / strategic loss: reports that Tesla selected an alternative to TSMC for some chips (building an in-house/sovereign chain) raise concerns about large customers pursuing vertical integration, which could dent future wafer demand. Tesla Just Snubbed TSMC — Musk Is Quietly Building A Sovereign Chip Chain
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical / supply-risk concerns (e.g., helium shortages and regional tensions) are repeatedly flagged as tail risks that could disrupt TSMC’s fabs or logistics, adding a risk premium to the stock. Nvidia, TSMC Are Dangerously Exposed To A Hidden War Risk (Hint: Not Oil)
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
Further Reading
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