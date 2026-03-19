HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 337.16% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACRS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

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Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of ACRS opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $441.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 829.58%.The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small?molecule therapies for dermatologic diseases and related rare disorders. The company’s pipeline includes several product candidates designed to address chronic inflammatory skin conditions and non?melanoma skin lesions. Lead programs include ATI?50002, a topical agent in late?stage development for molluscum contagiosum removal; ATI?50003 for common wart resolution; ATI?1501, an oral JAK1/2 inhibitor targeting pruritic disorders; and ATI?450, an oral MK2 inhibitor for inflammatory indications.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Aclaris leverages proprietary chemistry platforms and translational research capabilities to advance multiple clinical and preclinical candidates.

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