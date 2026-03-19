Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163,042 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mayport LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 103.4% during the third quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 25.4% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,402,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $527,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $209.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.