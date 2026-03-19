Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163,042 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mayport LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 103.4% during the third quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 25.4% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,402,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $527,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Andy Jassy said AI could double prior AWS revenue expectations to roughly $600B by 2036 — a framing that boosts long-term growth expectations for Amazon’s highest-margin business and supports upside for the stock. Reuters: Amazon CEO sees AI doubling AWS sales projections
- Positive Sentiment: OpenAI will distribute AI to U.S. federal agencies via AWS (including classified work), strengthening AWS’s government pipeline and recurring contract revenue. This concretely ties AWS to fast-growing, high-value AI workloads. Reuters: OpenAI to sell AI to US agencies through Amazon cloud unit
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street momentum: Wolfe Research raised its price target and Needham reaffirmed Buy — analyst actions point to renewed confidence in AWS/AI tailwinds and help underpin the rally. Yahoo Finance: Wolfe Research Raises Amazon Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon moved Prime Day into June — a strategic timing shift that can pull forward revenue into Q2 and help near-term results, but it creates tougher later comps and could pressure margins if discounts are deep. MarketBeat: Amazon’s Prime Day Shift
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon expanded 1-hour and 3-hour delivery in many U.S. cities — potential upside for market share and fee revenue, though it increases fulfillment complexity and costs. Yahoo Finance: Amazon launches 1-hour shipping
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon plans to sharply cut packages routed via the USPS (target: two-thirds reduction) — this could raise fulfillment costs, disrupt volumes during a transition and draw regulatory/political scrutiny. Reports also say USPS “walked away” in talks, adding short-term uncertainty. Reuters: Amazon plans drastic cut in packages it sends through post office
- Negative Sentiment: Microsoft is reportedly weighing legal action over a reported $50B Amazon–OpenAI cloud deal — a potential regulatory/legal overhang that could complicate that partnership or slow enterprise adoption in the near term. Reuters: Microsoft weighs legal action over $50B Amazon-OpenAI cloud deal
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon’s near-record bond sale (~$54B) prompted analysts to lift hyperscaler debt forecasts — higher borrowing to fund massive AI/data-center capex raises leverage and margin concerns, which could temper sentiment if spending outpaces returns. Reuters: Analysts revise AI hyperscaler debt forecasts after Amazon bond sale
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com
Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5%
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $209.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
Further Reading
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