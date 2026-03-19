OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.1%

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.99.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.07 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 50.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 80.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 41,391 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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