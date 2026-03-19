Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) CEO Bruce Lucas Sells 227,500 Shares of Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Lucas sold 227,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $4,124,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,994,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,961,818.29. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Bruce Lucas sold 98,716 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,820,323.04.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Bruce Lucas sold 2,730 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $47,556.60.

On Monday, March 9th, Bruce Lucas sold 118,300 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,156,609.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Bruce Lucas sold 241,493 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $4,489,354.87.

On Thursday, March 5th, Bruce Lucas sold 172,644 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $3,344,114.28.

Slide Insurance Trading Down 2.7%

SLDE opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Slide Insurance ( NASDAQ:SLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.01 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLDE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Slide Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Slide Insurance

Slide Insurance News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded SLDE from “hold” to “strong-buy”, which can attract buying interest from retail and quant strategies that follow Zacks ratings. Zacks.com

Zacks upgraded SLDE from “hold” to “strong-buy”, which can attract buying interest from retail and quant strategies that follow Zacks ratings. Positive Sentiment: Keefe Bruyette raised its price target for Slide Insurance, a move that signals stronger analyst conviction and can support further upside in sentiment-driven flows. Keefe Bruyette Price Target

Keefe Bruyette raised its price target for Slide Insurance, a move that signals stronger analyst conviction and can support further upside in sentiment-driven flows. Positive Sentiment: Zacks’ roundup cites a consensus price target implying ~36% upside, highlighting bullish analyst expectations that could support gains if earnings revisions continue. Zacks Upside Note

Zacks’ roundup cites a consensus price target implying ~36% upside, highlighting bullish analyst expectations that could support gains if earnings revisions continue. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: SLDE beat recent quarterly EPS expectations ($1.23 vs $0.87) with $347M in revenue, supporting the case that earnings strength underpins analyst optimism. MarketBeat Company Page

Fundamentals: SLDE beat recent quarterly EPS expectations ($1.23 vs $0.87) with $347M in revenue, supporting the case that earnings strength underpins analyst optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Side-by-side coverage: An industry head-to-head piece compares Slide with Exzeo (XZO); useful for relative valuation context but not a direct catalyst. Exzeo vs Slide Analysis

Side-by-side coverage: An industry head-to-head piece compares Slide with Exzeo (XZO); useful for relative valuation context but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Bruce Lucas sold sizable blocks (227,500 on 3/16 and 98,716 on 3/17), COO Shannon Lucas sold multiple tranches, and a director also sold shares. While ownership remains large, these disclosed sales have likely pressured sentiment and contributed to intraday weakness. SEC Filing (example)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,245,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $2,667,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the second quarter worth $56,229,000.

About Slide Insurance

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Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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