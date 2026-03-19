American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,236 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $27,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,467,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,057,000 after purchasing an additional 197,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,922,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,827,000 after purchasing an additional 406,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,802,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,557,000 after purchasing an additional 432,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,772,000 after buying an additional 1,285,279 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 105.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,379,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,243,000 after buying an additional 2,763,328 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $130.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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