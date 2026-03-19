Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Bought by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $34,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 542.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 23,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $428.67 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $457.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.