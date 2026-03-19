RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RFIL. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $10.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

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RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $126.37 million, a PE ratio of 292.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

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RF Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: RFIL) is a manufacturer and supplier of connectivity products and solutions for the wireless, broadcast, cable television, data networking, defense and aerospace markets. The company specializes in both standard and custom coaxial and fiber-optic cable assemblies, connectors, adapters and test accessories designed to withstand demanding environmental conditions. Through its product portfolio, RF Industries supports applications ranging from RF signal transmission and satellite communications to industrial automation and instrumentation.

The company’s offerings include premade and build-to-print coaxial cables and assemblies, field-installable connectors, power distribution components and calibration-grade test equipment.

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