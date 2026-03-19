Severin Investments LLC Acquires 7,488 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Severin Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Severin Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Severin Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $42,724.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 46,168 shares of company stock worth $3,527,445 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

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Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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