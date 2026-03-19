Severin Investments LLC Acquires 7,488 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Severin Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Severin Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Severin Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Key Cisco Systems News
Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and sizable AI infrastructure demand — Cisco reported fiscal Q2 results that topped expectations, with subscription revenue reaching ~51% of sales and AI infrastructure orders from webscale customers above $2.1B, strengthening the revenue mix and investor thesis around AI-driven networking demand. How Cisco’s AI Infrastructure Orders and NVIDIA Alliance Could Shape Cisco Systems (CSCO) Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded NVIDIA partnership — Cisco expanded its Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA to accelerate secure, end?to?end AI deployments from cloud to edge, which can shorten customer deployment timelines and deepen Cisco’s share of AI infrastructure spend. Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA Makes AI Easier to Deploy and Secure, Anywhere Organizations Need It
- Positive Sentiment: 400G Optical alliance participation — Cisco joined a 400G Optical Multi?Source Agreement (with Broadcom, NVIDIA, etc.) to drive standards and interoperability for next?gen AI data center networks, reinforcing its role with cloud and hyperscale customers. Cisco’s 400G Alliance Ties AI Data Centers To Valuation Story
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional support — Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” and noted investors such as Ken Fisher’s fund continue to hold or highlight Cisco as a long?term position, providing sentiment support. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): Billionaire Ken Fisher Reignites Interest in Long-Term Holding
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage and product commentary — Multiple outlets and analysts are highlighting Cisco’s AI product pipeline and NVIDIA tie?ups; these are supportive but may already be priced in, so near?term upside depends on continued order flow and execution. CSCO Taps NVIDIA to Drive Secure AI at the Edge: More Upside Ahead?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns — At ~4.95x price?to?sales and with a strong AI narrative baked in, some commentary flags Cisco as relatively expensive in the near term, which can prompt profit?taking despite the operational beat. Cisco is Overvalued at 4.95X PS: Should You Still Buy the Stock?
Insider Buying and Selling
Cisco Systems Price Performance
CSCO stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
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