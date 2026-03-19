Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,102 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 253.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $79.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

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