Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 120.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,245 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 990.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.32 and a 52 week high of $59.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1696 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

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