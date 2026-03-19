iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,061 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

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iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

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