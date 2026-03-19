Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 813,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after buying an additional 93,514 shares in the last quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

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Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1609 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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