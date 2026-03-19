iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $52,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 286,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 751,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,458,000 after buying an additional 91,530 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 568,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,855,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $98.04.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

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