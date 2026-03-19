Lindenwold Advisors INC Invests $562,000 in TCW Transform Systems ETF $PWRD

Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (NASDAQ:PWRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,893,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF during the second quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF during the second quarter valued at about $939,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCW Transform Systems ETF alerts:

TCW Transform Systems ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF stock opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. TCW Transform Systems ETF has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $110.35.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Company Profile

Perfect World Co, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates online games. It operates in two segments: PRC operations and International operations. The PRC operating segment includes PRC online game business. The International operating segment includes United States online game business, Runic Games and Unknown Worlds. Its portfolio of self-developed online games includes massively multiplayer online role playing games (MMORPGs): Perfect World, Legend of Martial Arts, Perfect World II, Zhu Xian, Chi Bi, Pocketpet Journey West, Battle of the Immortals, Fantasy Zhu Xian, Forsaken World, Empire of the Immortals, Return of the Condor Heroes and Legend of the Condor Heroes, among others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Transform Systems ETF (NASDAQ:PWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Transform Systems ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Transform Systems ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.