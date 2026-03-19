ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABBNY. Wall Street Zen lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ABB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

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ABB Price Performance

ABB Company Profile

ABBNY stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47. ABB has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $93.40.

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd. is a global engineering and technology company headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with roots dating to the 1988 merger of ASEA and Brown, Boveri & Cie. The company develops and supplies technologies that enable electrification, automation and digitalization across utility, industrial, transportation and infrastructure markets. ABB’s offerings span hardware, software and services designed to improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability for its customers.

ABB’s principal activities include electrification products and systems for power distribution and management; industrial and factory automation solutions; robotics and discrete automation for manufacturing; and motion technologies including electric motors and drives.

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