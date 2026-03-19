Zacks Research Upgrades Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Hold

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, December 26th. Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Compass Diversified to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

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Compass Diversified Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of CODI stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $436.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.59). Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 24.48%. Equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified’s investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

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