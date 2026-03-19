MRP Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $5,091,641,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,677,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,924,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. TD Cowen cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $335.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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