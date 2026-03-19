A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.6950, with a volume of 43289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Clarkson Capital upgraded A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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A.P. Moller-Maersk Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). A.P. Moller-Maersk had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.05%.The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Company Profile

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A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

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