Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Trading Down 13.7% – Here’s Why

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) dropped 13.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 and last traded at GBX 0.45. Approximately 103,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,294,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53.

Chill Brands Group Stock Down 13.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38.

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Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (0.57) EPS for the quarter.

About Chill Brands Group

Chill Brands Group plc is a route-to-market provider for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands. Through its Chill Connect division, the Company delivers sales, distribution, and in-store activation services, helping brands expand their reach and performance in the UK convenience, retail, and specialist markets. The Company also operates Chill.com, an e-commerce platform showcasing health, wellness, and lifestyle products from third-party brands. Chill Brands Group’s focus is on connecting quality consumer products with new audiences, driving growth for its brand partners across both physical and digital channels.

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