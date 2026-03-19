Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $6.10. Valeo shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 1,231 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLEEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Valeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Valeo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLEEY

Valeo Stock Down 1.8%

Valeo Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

(Get Free Report)

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo’s mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.