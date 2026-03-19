Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.61. Fujifilm shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 23,631 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut Fujifilm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fujifilm currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Fujifilm Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Fujifilm had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Fujifilm has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujifilm Company Profile

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Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) is a Tokyo-based multinational conglomerate originally founded in 1934 as Fuji Photo Film Co, Ltd. Over the decades the company has evolved from a photographic film manufacturer into a diversified technology group operating across imaging, information, highly functional materials and healthcare. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation serves customers worldwide with a combination of hardware, consumables, software and services.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans consumer and professional imaging products, commercial and industrial printing systems, and office document solutions including printers and copiers.

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