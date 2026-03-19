Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.71 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 633924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIRK shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.12.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business had revenue of $617.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,156,000 after buying an additional 1,264,841 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Birkenstock by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,966,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Birkenstock by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,093,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,919 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Birkenstock by 214.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,991,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Birkenstock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,672,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.