Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.98 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 745474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0998 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
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