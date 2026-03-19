Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.98 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 745474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0998 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 110,505 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 242,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 129,228 shares in the last quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

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The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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