ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.69 and last traded at $95.3480, with a volume of 49562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ESAB from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ESAB from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Get ESAB alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESAB

ESAB Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.98%.The company had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,404 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $7,353,621.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 99,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,164.56. The trade was a 37.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ESAB by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 1.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ESAB by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ESAB by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.