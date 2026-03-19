ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $11.00. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $10.5310, with a volume of 464 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,370,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,442,000 after purchasing an additional 889,708 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 224.2% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 305,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 211,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADS-TEC Energy

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ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

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