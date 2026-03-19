Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.6450.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Tate & Lyle Trading Down 3.4%

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.19.

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) is a global provider of food and beverage ingredients, specializing in sweeteners, texturants and stabilizers. The company develops and supplies a diverse portfolio of products designed to enhance taste, texture and nutritional value for food and beverage manufacturers. Key offerings include high-intensity sweeteners, soluble and insoluble fibers, specialty starches and acidulants.

Operating through two main business units—Food & Beverage Solutions and Primary Products—Tate & Lyle serves a wide range of end markets.

Further Reading

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