CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 229.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

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CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of CTMX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,191,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,991. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.44 million, a P/E ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics News Roundup

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About CytomX Therapeutics

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CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

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