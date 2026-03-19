TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Stock Price

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $47.72.

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General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.45. 3,073,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,472,217. General Mills has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.09). General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,346,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,828,000 after acquiring an additional 581,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

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About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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