Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) Announces Earnings Results

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 5.80%.
Here are the key takeaways from Chicago Atlantic BDC’s conference call:
- Reported Q4 net investment income of $0.36 per share and full-year NII of $1.45 per share, declared a $0.34 quarterly dividend (sixth consecutive quarter) and NAV edged up to $13.30.
- Emphasized a defensive, high?return portfolio with 99.5% senior secured positions, a ~15.8% weighted average yield on debt, 73% of debt fixed-or-floored against rate declines, no non?accruals, and very low leverage (0.08x debt-to-equity).
- Active deployment and a large opportunity set — funded $31.7M in Q4 and $93.9M in Q1-to-date (?$40M net originations after payoffs), with a platform pipeline of ~$732M (?$616M cannabis) and about $47.5M of available liquidity.
- Company stock is being pressured by broader negative sentiment in the BDC/private credit market—investors focused less on book value and more on potential dividend cuts, loan losses, and impacts from lower Fed funds rates despite the firm’s differentiators.
Chicago Atlantic BDC Stock Up 0.8%
Chicago Atlantic BDC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 13,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,131. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic BDC
About Chicago Atlantic BDC
Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC). It focuses on providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies that demonstrate strong growth potential. Through its public listing, the company offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of private credit and equity investments aimed at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.
The company’s investment strategy centers on structuring customized credit facilities, including senior secured loans, unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.
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