FirstService (TSE:FSV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$189.58 and last traded at C$190.12, with a volume of 14512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$193.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from C$211.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FirstService

FirstService Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$212.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$228.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. FirstService had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.65%.The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 7.5161189 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstService news, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$214.00, for a total value of C$2,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,890,000. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $5,296,022. Corporate insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

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FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America.

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